The Seattle Seahawks whooped it up at Levi's Stadium after handily beating the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX on Sunday. The Seahawks are back at the mountaintop after over a decade of futility.

Kenneth Walker III had a little extra to celebrate after being named Super Bowl MVP. He had 27 carries for 135 yards to help spearhead Seattle's offense.

The Patriots had no answer for the 25-year-old Walker, who became the first running back to win as Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998.

Some, however, did not agree with Walker's win, claiming that Jason Myers was more deserving. Myers scored 17 points on a record five field goals.

“Jason Myers was the real MVP. Outscored the entire Patriots team by himself. Take his points away, and Seattle doesn’t win. Kickers get robbed every time,” said @Springerisprung.

“Jason Myers got robbed of the Super Bowl MVP tonight. Five field goals (Super Bowl record) plus two extra points. His FGs (field goals) alone would've won the game. Plus, he broke the (record for) most points scored in a single season!” added @mattwhiffen.

“Absolute JOKE. Jason Myers kicked them to the win and gets ZERO respect. NFL MVP is a popularity contest now. Robbed,” echoed @Kanph1t.

“Jason Myers is the people's MVP. @NFL, Y'ALL ROBBED THIS MAN,” declared @sirlordofderp.

“Put some respect on Jason Myers name!” demanded @tyjjjjones.

The indignation was not without merit, as the 34-year-old Myers helped the Seahawks maintain their lead throughout the contest.

No kicker has ever won the Super Bowl MVP.

As for Walker, he felt proud of his latest accomplishments, saying it's a “dream come true” to “make it this far,” according to a report from Reuters.