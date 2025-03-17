The Seattle Seahawks are undergoing a big offensive makeover this offseason, but it is one that is clearly designed to facilitate instant success. Geno Smith is out after being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Sam Darnold is in at quarterback after signing a three-year, $100 million contract in free agency. DK Metcalf is on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba is now the No. 1 to Cooper Kupp's No. 2 on the wide receiver depth chart. The pass-catching group might not be complete, though.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is set to visit the Seahawks, according to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The 29-year-old recently returned to football after retiring last year and has already met with the Washington Commanders. With 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns in 86 games, he could be a solid depth piece for new Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Can Michael Gallup find what he is looking for with the Seahawks?

Gallup, a consensus All-American at Colorado State, was a key secondary receiver on the Cowboys for a few seasons but was ultimately derailed when he tore his ACL in January of 2022. Gallup faded in the background the next couple of years, unable to re-establish himself as the dangerous deep threat he was early in his career.

Dallas released the 2018 third-round draft pick, but he caught on with the Raiders ahead of the 2024-25 season. Gallup then surprised many people when he announced his retirement before the start of training camp. The 6-foot-1 receiver is ready to get back on the gridiron, however.

Hopefully, spending eight months away from the NFL has enabled him to regain his explosiveness. Seattle clearly believes he warrants a closer look.

If Michael Gallup does reach a contract with the team, he might have to accept a sporadic role in the offense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba should once again be the Seahawks' focal point, Cooper Kupp is the highly accomplished veteran ready to prove that he still has something left in the tank and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can haul in passes down field.

Even so, it does not hurt to give new QB Sam Darnold another competent WR. Gallup's comeback quest could take an interesting turn this week.