Sam Darnold was looking for a long-term contract at the conclusion of the 2024 season after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record and a spot in the NFC playoffs. He signed a 3-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks at the start of free agency, but there's a chance he could be looking for a new deal at this time next year.

The #Seahawks' deal with QB Sam Darnold—reported as 3 years, $100.5M—is essentially a 1-year, $37.5M contract. If they want to, Seattle can move on after the 2025 season with no dead money, as long as Darnold is healthy and passes a physical, per https://t.co/CZ4pGTfRAa. The only… pic.twitter.com/rmm6PWHlCt — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Darnold will earn $37.5 million from the Seahawks this season, but the contract gives the Seahawks to move on from the deal at the end of the year as long as Darnold is healthy, per NFL insider Ari Meirov. That essentially means Darnold must come through with another brilliant season if he wants to avoid seeking out a new employer next year.

Darnold was signed by the Vikings a year ago to serve as the replacement quarterback for Kirk Cousins. The Vikings were hoping that Darnold would hold down the starting quarterback position for several weeks until rookie J.J. McCarthy was ready to take over as the team's QB1. Those plans were scuttled when McCarthy tore his meniscus in the team's first preseason game and missed the entire season.

Darnold takes advantage of his opportunity, and Seahawks hope he will do the same thing

Darnold had been in the NFL for six non-descript seasons prior to last year's performance with the Vikings. He had failed to impress while playing for the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2024 season was a different story for Darnold. He completed 361 of 545 passes for 4,319 yards with 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions. Darnold also demonstrated the ability to buy time with his quick feet. He is not a great runner, but he did manage to convert 23 first downs when he took off from the pocket.

Darnold led the Vikings to a 5-0 start and he followed that with a 9-game winning streak. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is hoping that Darnold can have a similar season in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks will have a new look at the wide receiver spot as DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is slated to become the team's top receiver and the Seahawks also added former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

It would not be surprising if the Seahawks added at least one more receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Seahawks also have what should be a powerful running game with speedy Kenneth Walker III and hard-hitting Zach Charbonnet. If both backs stay healthy, the Seahawks could have one of the top ground attacks in the NFL. That would take significant pressure off of Darnold as he attempts to justify his contract.