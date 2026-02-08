Quarterback Sam Darnold has had a tumultuous NFL career. But after battling through numerous road blocks, he is set to lead the Seattle Seahawks into battle at the Super Bowl.

When his NFL journey began, Darnold was quarterback of the New York Jets. Then, Todd Bowles was his head coach. Darnold's first win under center certainly had fans excited. But Bowles still decided to operate with caution, via Brian Costello of the New York Post.

“We won one game,” Bowles said. “I can tell you after about 100 more of them whether we have one or not. Right now, it's a little early.”

Ironically enough, the Super Bowl will mark Darnold's 101st game in the NFL. He will have the opportunity to etch his name into league lore forever. While it may not have worked out for the Jets, the quarterback would at least prove he was worth the first-round pick all those years ago.

After a successful run with the Minnesota Vikings, the Seahawks decided to sign Darnold to a three-year contract worth just over $100 million. In the first year of the deal the quarterback did everything in his power to prove he was worth the price.

For starters, Darnold led the Seahawks to a 14-3 record. He completed 67.7 percent of his passes for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

His legacy will be on the line during the Super Bowl. His road to this point has still led to many of questions from doubters. But leading Seattle to a win would quiet all the noise. It's hard to argue against a Super Bowl ring.