The Seattle Seahawks are in Super Bowl LX with the hopes of winning the championship over the New England Patriots. However, wide receiver Jake Bobo isn't fully healthy, as he reportedly suffered a broken hand injury during the NFC title game.

Bobo, who is 27 years old, broke his hand in the Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Despite the injury, Bobo is playing in the Super Bowl after undergoing surgery the day after the NFC Championship Game.

“What's it like to be an NFL player? Seahawks WR Jake Bobo broke his hand in the NFC Championship game, I'm told. He had surgery the day after… and is playing in the Super Bowl today.”

It's a brilliant display of toughness, as most individuals would probably not be willing to play a sport after breaking their hand. However, it is the Super Bowl, and Bobo is not guaranteed to ever play in the championship game again after this season.

The three-year veteran played a backup role for the Seahawks this season. He only played in 11 games and had 0 starts on the year. He also only recorded two receptions for 20 yards, which means Bobo is not considered a main pass option in Seattle's offense.

But he did step up big for the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Despite playing a minimal role, Jake Bobo hauled in a 17-yard touchdown catch to help Seattle defeat the Rams. Perhaps he comes up with a big play in Super Bowl LX and becomes an unsung hero for the fanbase.