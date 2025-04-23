Although Alabama football's Jalen Milroe has been compared to Lamar Jackson, he has more stock to his name. However, it might be one that Jackson fans, or Jackson himself, might not be too pleased with.

As NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero mentioned, one AFC quarterbacks coach had quite a compliment for Milroe.

“He is the greatest runner of the football at the quarterback position I've ever seen. And there's enough talent in the arm to make you want to play an offense that suits that,” an AFC quarterbacks coach said.

“It's (Jalen) Hurts. It's Lamar (Jackson). It's Colin Kaepernick. There are some guys that have successfully done it, and if you want to baby him into the league that way and then let him flourish, who knows?”

Milroe had an unbelievable season on the ground. He had 726 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. However, Jackson had better rushing yards, with 1,571 and 1,601 in his sophomore and junior seasons.

A big difference between the two would be their conferences and play styles. Although Milroe is a key rusher, he likes to throw the ball. He has a knack for the deep ball, and thrives in that area.

Meanwhile. Jackson had over 3,500 passing yards in his final two seasons at Louisville. The comparison is nice, but this might be a bit of a stretch.

Lamar Jackson and Alabama football's Jalen Milroe have similarities

While the two are eerily similar, Jackson was always an accurate thrower. That's been one area of Milroe's game that needs some work. Although he struggles with the deep ball, the short to intermediate continues to be an area of concern.

Still, the Alabama football quarterback's athleticism can negate some of those shortcomings. He was so elusive and scrambled out of the pocket with ease.

Not to mention, Milroe is a stockier quarterback, so he can break tackles better than someone like Jackson. The Crimson Tide quarterback can use his physicality to his advantage.

Furthermore, their 40-yard dash times were similar, with Milroe posting a 4.37. Meanwhile, Jackson posted a 4.34. Both quarterbacks have blazing speed but have different ways of using it.

Either way, the comparisons will continue as long as Milroe is drafted. If the two quarterbacks square off against one another, it could prove to be a cinema-worthy experience.

Fans might confuse one player with the other.

At the end of the day, the comparison of the greatest runner is far-fetched. Still, Milroe might have the chance to prove people wrong and justify that claim.