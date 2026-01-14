The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, and Jarran Reed made sure the tension stayed high. In a video posted by 95.7 The Game, the Seahawks' defensive tackle did not hide his feelings.

"For one, we get the team we don't like. Personally, I don't like anything about them. We don't do too much talking. We know what's at stake. They know what's at stake." Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed spicing up the matchup on Saturday 😤 pic.twitter.com/GhPbJomyAz — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 13, 2026

“For one, we get a team that we don't like, me personally don't like nothing about them, but you know just get a chance to you know go at them again. We don't do too much talking, you know, we let our past talk, but we know what's at stake, they know what's at stake, you know, it's about getting out there between them lines and you know hitting it head-on, man-on-man, mano-a-mano.”

The words landed because the past already spoke. These teams met earlier this season, and the Seahawks controlled that night in a 13–3 win that still stings with the 49ers.

The Seahawks earned this home stage by finishing 14–3, securing the NFC’s top seed, and riding a seven-game winning streak into the postseason. That run was built on defense. Reed stood right at the center of it. Against the 49ers, he posted one sack, one tackle for loss, and two quarterback hits. Those numbers do not look loud. Their impact was. Interior pressure wrecked timing. It forced hurried throws. It opened lanes for teammates to close.

Seahawks, 49ers, and a night built on tension

This game is not just another chapter in the rivalry. It is a test of identity. The 49ers arrive with talent and urgency. Brock Purdy commands the offense. Christian McCaffrey still bends defenses. Yet the Seahawks knows what waits inside Lumen Field. The crowd will roar. The pressure will rise.

Jarran Reed’s words were not trash talk. They were a reminder of what this moment demands. Both teams know the stakes. Both teams want control. The Seahawks trust their defense and their home field.

Under the stadium lights, this rivalry will feel heavy again. One team keeps chasing a Super Bowl. The other walks away. So when the pads pop and the noise swells, who truly owns this night?