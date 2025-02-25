A long-time NFL offensive lineman is hanging up his cleats. Jason Peters is retiring from football, per The 33rd Team. Peters last played for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2023 season.

Peters didn't play an NFL game in 2024. He spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad.

He's had quite an illustrious career after going undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft. The offensive tackle played 19 seasons in the league and appeared in 248 games. Peters is probably most known for playing with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl.

While Peters didn't spend all that much time in Seattle, he's actually taking his next job with the franchise. Peters is set to work in the Seahawks front office working in player engagement. He will be the assistant to Mo Kelly, per the Tacoma News Tribune, where it's expected he will work closely with the offensive linemen. Kelly is the team's vice president of player affairs.

Peters came to be known by the nickname “The Bodyguard” while he played in the NFL. Seahawks fans, as well as NFL fans everywhere, are wishing Peters a happy retirement.

Jason Peters made the most of his time in the NFL

Peters made quite a name for himself in the NFL over the years. The offensive lineman made 9 Pro-Bowls, and was named All-Pro six times. That's pretty incredible considering he wasn't drafted.

Peters made the NFL's 2010s All-Decade team. That could be an indicator that he will someday be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The offensive lineman played his college football at Arkansas. In school, he didn't even play offensive line. Instead Peters saw time at defensive lineman and tight end. It wasn't until he joined the Buffalo Bills after the 2004 draft that he started playing offensive line.

Peters spent 12 seasons in Philadelphia playing with the Eagles. He's remembered by that franchise as a terrific player.

“Great, great player,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That trade that we made, I was the personnel director at the time. The guy is just a freak of all freaks. They called him the Franchise for a reason. You felt that every Sunday going into a game that you had no worries no matter who the pass rusher was. Elite athlete, elite teammate, world champion.”

Peters spent his long career with the Bills, Eagles, Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys. He finishes his NFL career with 221 starts and six career fumble recoveries.