The Seattle Seahawks have their share of unsung heroes. And QB Sam Darnold has made a terrific resurgence. Now the Patriots and Super Bowl LX await, and here are the Seahawks' bold predictions for the big game.

Currently, the Seahawks are a 4.5-point favorite. They earned their spot with a tough 31-27 victory over the Rams in the NFC title game.

Meanwhile, the Patriots got their berth with an equally tough 10-7 decision against the Broncos on the AFC side.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will throw for less than 225 yards

It’s going to be tough for the Seahawks to generate offense. It won’t be like the 346-yard explosion Darnold had against the Rams. It will be more like the sub-200 efforts he had recently against the 49ers and Panthers.

For all of the nice things that have been said about Darnold this postseason, things won’t be quite as rosy against the Patriots.

It doesn’t help matters that Darnold is still dealing with an oblique injury. Of course, he has been receiving plenty of treatment leading up to the Super Bowl, according to Forbes.com.

“The guys in the training room do a really good job with everybody,” Darnold said, “Myself included. “I feel really good. The whole process is going right along where it should be.”

However, the Patriots are going to try to light Darnold up. And they may just have the weapons and talent to do it. At the least, they should be able to force quick throws and keep Darnold from attacking deep very often.

It’s not a matter of blitzing. It’s a matter of getting enough pressure without having to blitz. That is where Darnold should have the most trouble.

Another problem for Darnold is what the Patriots will do with their game plan, according to skysports.com.

“I’m not going to put either of these coaches out, but especially not Vrabel, because he has a history of winning and understanding how to win,” Ndamukong Suh said. “And he’s got a solid week and a half, almost two weeks to prepare for this team? I mean, they’re gonna have a great game plan for Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks.”

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have less than 80 yards receiving

It’s not going to be a shutdown by Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez. But will be a slow grind for Smith-Njigba.

The Patriots certainly know what they face in Smith-Njigba, according to a post on X by Carlos A. Lopez.

Sudden, savvy, competitive,” Vrabel said. “Really good play strength. He’s really good at contested catches. Good route craft. Understanding in zone and man. Great body control.”

Vrabel will have a big impact on what kind of game Smith-Njigba has, if you look at the Seahawks approach, according to a post on X by Warren Sharp.

“Seahawks WR target rate vs MAN coverage: 78.0% (#1 in NFL)

Seahawks WR target rate vs ZONE coverage: 56.1%

Article Continues Below

#1 largest drop-off in the NFL (21.9%)

Mike Vrabel's decision in how he wants to defend Seattle will influence targets massively

(*using 2nd half of season data)”

The Patriots will likely use a combination of defensive looks. It’s not like they need to be afraid of playing man defense because they have Gonzalez. In 14 games this season, Gonzalez defended 10 passes and earned a Pro Bowl berth.

But distracting Darnold with various defensive approaches seems to be the best thing the Patriots can do.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III will have under 60 yards rushing

Like with Smith-Njigba, it’s not going to be an avalanche shutdown of Walker. He will get some yards, and maybe even rip off a 15- or 20-yarder. But unless the Seahawks get a lead and can try to eat the clock late, Walker will find the going tough.

Walker has certainly been thrust into the spotlight with the injury to Zach Charbonnet. He said that the setback was tough for the team, according to the Associated Press via sports.mynorthwest.com.

“Obviously, it’s unfortunate what happened to him,” Walker told The Associated Press. “But, I’ve been going through it all season. I’ve been prepared for whatever.”

But the Seahawks haven’t hesitated to load up Walker’s plate.

“He played some really good football,” OC Klint Kubiak said last week. “We have all the confidence in the world with him to carry a heavier load, but it’s not all on him. He’s got help behind him. We’re counting on him.”

The Seahawks know what they have in Walker, and any lack of yardage won’t come from lack of carries.

“Ken has been awesome,” General Manager John Schneider said. “Explosive. I would say maybe a little bit more decisive over the last month and a half. He’s a free agent. We’d love to have him back.”