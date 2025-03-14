DeMarcus Lawrence delivered harsh parting shots for his former employer, the Dallas Cowboys. The newest Seattle Seahawks signing via NFL free agency didn't mince words about the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances.

The longtime Cowboys pass rusher hopped on the Hawk Blogger podcast with Brian Nemhauser Thursday. The veteran made his media rounds for the first time since Lawrence signed the blockbuster $42 million deal. While Lawrence revealed he hasn't had enough time to “debunk” his emotions in leaving Dallas, he still took jabs at his former team.

“Change of scenery is always good. Dallas is my home, it's my family's home, but I know for sure I wasn't going to win a Super Bowl there,” Lawrence shared.

Lawrence wasn't through. He faced the camera and let out a “we here!” statement — further jabbing the Cowboys.

Ex-Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence to bolster Seahawks pass rush

The 32-year-old Lawrence ended an 11-year run with the Cowboys by joining the ‘Hawks. But he never demanded an exit from the Cowboys.

Lawrence hoped for a glorious return to Dallas back on March 2. He told Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star Telegram that “The ball is in their court. I’m going to have other options, but I’d like to stay here.”

He cited how his family loved the Dallas area. Plus how he's beloved by Cowboys fans. Lawrence became one of the longest tenured members of the Cowboys.

Lawrence used his speed off the edge to rack up 61.5 sacks across his 11 seasons. But he endured a truncated 2024 season. Lawrence went down with a foot injury in Week 4 against the rival New York Giants. Lawrence never returned to action and the Cowboys missed the playoffs.

Had Lawrence returned, he would've been a part of a regime change. Dallas elevated offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, replacing Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer also never retained Lawrence's defensive coordinator from 2024 Mike Zimmer. He instead hired former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Lawrence will aim to hunt down his first Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks. He's heading to a team that went 10-7 under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald. Lawrence is also reuniting with former Cowboys assistant Aden Durde, who's the Seahawks' defensive coordinator.