Sam Darnold wasn't the only USC great chasing his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday. Leonard Williams spearheaded a fierce defensive performance from the NFC champion Seattle Seahawks. Now he can celebrate his first ring in year No. 11 after beating the New England Patriots.

Williams spilled his emotions out inside Levi's Stadium after the dominating 29-13 win.

“I don't have many words. I'm just going to go celebrate with my team,” Williams is caught saying via Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

But he added how he had “no hesitation” in believing in his teammates.

“I knew we were going to fight together all day,” Williams said.

Like Darnold, Williams can put aside years of frustration in missing out on the big game. But again, the veteran helped spark one of the better defensive displays in the history of the big game.

How Leonard Williams, Seahawks disrupted Patriots

Seattle turned to a past formula that won the Seahawks their first title back in the 2013 season.

Williams and company penetrated the pass protection and exposed the blindside — considered the weak spot of the Patriots offense.

The ‘Hawks pass rush grabbed six sacks total, plus hit this historic postseason mark involving Drake Maye:

Seattle didn't just attack the back of Maye. Head coach Mike Macdonald sent pressure through the right including on this game-sealing Devon Witherspoon/Uchenna Nwosu scoop-and-score.

Yet this Julian Love interception killed off the momentum New England attempted to establish. And Derick Hall's blindside rush created the Maye errant throw:

Darnold and Williams didn't just share a past USC connection. Both began their careers with the New York Jets and eventually became their own league journeymen. Now Williams and Darnold joined the Seahawks in celebrating this Super Bowl championship.