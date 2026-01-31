One of the most unexpected quarterback turnarounds in modern NFL history has fueled the Seattle Seahawks' run to Super Bowl LX. As the team prepares for the biggest stage in sports, a statistic has captured just how dramatic Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s resurgence has been.

The conversation gained national traction this week after FanDuel shared a graphic on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighting the stark contrast between Darnold’s early-career production and his performance over the past two seasons, split between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle.

“Sam Darnold's resurgence needs to be studied 🔥

Nearly as many passing TDs in his last 2 seasons as he had in his first 6 seasons 🤯”

Sam Darnold's resurgence needs to be studied 🔥 Nearly as many passing TDs in his last 2 seasons as he had in his first 6 seasons 🤯#NFL | #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/aOR67jaBss — FanDuel (@FanDuel) January 31, 2026

For much of his career, Darnold carried the label of a failed prospect. From 2018 through 2023, he threw just 63 touchdown passes across six seasons while cycling through unstable situations and constant system changes. Most did not expect the former USC standout to reach a Super Bowl, especially in just his first season with the organization.

The stats from the Seahawks signal caller tell a very different story. During his final year with the Vikings, Darnold exploded for 35 touchdown passes. He had another breakout in 2025 after signing with Seattle, throwing 25 more passing touchdowns.

Across his last two seasons, Darnold has totaled 60 touchdown passes and more than 8,300 passing yards, production that nearly matches his output from his first six NFL seasons combined.

The timing of the surge could not be more significant. Last Sunday, Seattle eliminated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, with Darnold throwing three touchdowns to secure the franchise’s return to the Super Bowl.

Beyond the numbers, Seattle’s belief in Darnold reflects how stability can reshape a quarterback’s career. Placed in a structured, patient system, he has delivered the most efficient and confident football of his career.

The Seahawks enter Super Bowl LX led by a quarterback once written off, now standing at the center of one of the league’s most remarkable revivals.