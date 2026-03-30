The Seattle Seahawks are going to look much different in 2026 without running back Kenneth Walker on the roster. However, head coach Mike Macdonald doesn't think the Seahawks are barren at the position.

Seattle will certainly evaluate their running back options throughout the offseason. But Macdonald is standing behind the rushers currently in the room, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“I think people are sleeping on the guys we have a little bit,” Macdonald said. “I'm excited about how that group grows from here. Any opportunity we have to take our team to the next level we're going to look at it.”

Zach Charbonnet, George Holani and Kenny McIntosh were all specifically named by Macdonald. The Seahawks also signed former Green Bay Packers runner Emanuel Wilson over the offseason. They'll all be looking to prove why they deserve a firm role in Seattle's rushing plans.

Charbonnet would likely be the lead rusher if healthy, but he is now rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in the playoffs. Before going down, he ran for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns. Assuming everything checks out upon his return, Seattle will have no problem handing him the ball again.

Holani picked up the slack after Charbonnet's injury, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown. Wilson ran for 496 yards and three touchdowns in his final year with the Packers. McIntosh suffered a torn ACL before the 2025 season, but clearly Macdonald thinks he can contribute in the backfield.

Seattle may not be done building their running back room, especially amid Charbonnet's injury. But Macdonald still believes in the running backs the Seahawks have to offer.