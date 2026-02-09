The Seattle Seahawks triumphed during Super Bowl LX in convincing fashion, taking care of business against the New England Patriots, 29-13, thanks to their elite defense that's carried them all season. They've relished making it difficult for their opponents, and no one had a more difficult time in Levi's Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday than Patriots QB Drake Maye, who endured one of the worst SB performances in recent memory.

In fact, Mike Macdonald loves competing so much that even with a Super Bowl now resting in his arms, he doesn't want the season to be over considering how much the Seahawks have bonded and played for one another.

“The best team I've ever been around. The toughest, most connected team I've ever been on. Our guys made it come to life. Everybody in the organization, just straight ahead. No drag. Stacks days. I love 'em. I'm actually, as great as it is, I wish the season kept going. Such a great team,” Macdonald said on the NFL Network booth.

"As great as it is, I wish the season just kept going."@Seahawks HC Mike MacDonald on this team being the best group he's ever been around. pic.twitter.com/gMeIjMUANy — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 9, 2026

Seahawks avenge their Super Bowl XLIX loss to the Patriots

It may have taken 11 years, but it was rather poetic that the Seahawks won their second Super Bowl against the team that snatched away their crown back in 2015, when Seattle sealed its fate with a late-game interception from Russell Wilson off of a playcall that had many pundits second-guessing Pete Carroll for years.

This Super Bowl victory for the Seahawks is a validation of all the hard work they put in this season to taking the next step in their contending journey. They were already good last season, narrowly missing out on the postseason with a 10-7 record, but they got over the hump thanks to Macdonald's relentless drive to succeed as well as Sam Darnold's ability to lead his team to playing consistent winning football.