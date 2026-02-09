Feb 9, 2026 at 12:28 AM ET

The Seattle Seahawks shook the NFL world up in trading their first Super Bowl winning quarterback in 2022. That Russell Wilson swap to the Denver Broncos ends up producing a new championship four years later. Those NFL Draft picks via the Wilson trade contributed to the 29-13 romp of the New England Patriots on Sunday.

So who all came from that deal? Turns out the presence of Wilson impacted these moves as reminded by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:

Russell Wilson helped Seattle win its first Super Bowl – and had a hand in helping build this team. These are the players the Seahawks selected with the picks they acquired from the Broncos in exchange for Wilson: 🏈LT Charles Cross, 2022 1st-round pick

🏈OLB Boye Mafe, 2022… pic.twitter.com/4croSPskxP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2026

The offensive addition via the Wilson-to-Denver trade Charles Cross protected Sam Darnold and opened running lanes for the Most Valuable Player Kenneth Walker III.

Meanwhile, three of the four spearheaded a dominating defensive outing.

How defensive additions via Seahawks Russell Wilson trade fared vs. Patriots

Derick Hall brought the blindside heat in forcing this Drake Maye mistake that turned the tide in the fourth quarter.

DRAKE MAYE GETS PICKED OFF 😱 Julian Love takes advantage of a bad throw and the Seahawks take over possession once again 🔥 This Seattle defense is SPECIAL 💪 pic.twitter.com/PHYjb6YF9v — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2026

Devon Witherspoon pierced the dagger in on the subsequent defensive possession — forcing this scoop-and-score.

THE SEAHAWKS DEFENSE WITH THE DAGGER 🔪 Devon Witherspoon forces Drake Maye to fumble and Uchenna Nwosu takes it back 45 yards for a defensive touchdown 😱 pic.twitter.com/PXMsM8T2Ct — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2026

Boye Mafe also contributed — getting one solo tackle and becoming a part of the relentless rush that throttle a high-powered Patriots offense.

But the additions of Cross, Witherspoon, Mafe and Hall came before the arrival of Mike Macdonald. Wilson's former head coach Pete Carroll helped facilitate the drafting of this quartet.

Macdonald found ways to unleash Hall and Witherspoon. Seattle snatched six total sacks of Maye — which also shattered a new postseason record.

But the draft additions continue to prove Seattle's mettle in finding talent via the draft. This is the same franchise that discovered Wilson as a non-first round talent. Same with names like Richard Sherman, Jeremy Lane, Kam Chancellor and Bobby Wagner in building the first title winning team for the ‘Hawks.

Now the front office ended up discovering new draft gems that ignited this run — even at the expense of dealing away Wilson.