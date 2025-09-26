Star quarterback Russell Wilson looked like he was on his way to the Hall of Fame when he won the Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. It appeared to be a legacy-defining moment, and many thought Wilson would win more rings.

Fast forward to today, Wilson is in limbo with the New York Giants after he was demoted as backup after his first three starts led to three straight defeats. The Giants recently announced that Jaxson Dart will take over under center.

It's a bleak development for Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants worth $10.5 million in the offseason. Over the years, he has failed to regain the magic that helped the Seahawks to back-to-back appearances in the Super Bowl.

Wilson's former teammate Richard Sherman didn't hold back in discussing the 10-time Pro Bowler's legacy.

“I think you have to judge his career off—when the ‘Legion of Boom' was there (in Seattle), he got a legendary defense, an all-time defense, and how much success he had. Without that legendary defense, he's been 4-11, 7-8, 0-3 to start with the Giants,” said Sherman on “Thursday Night Football,” as shared by Awful Announcing on X.

Tony Gonzalez: "If ever there was somebody who played himself out of a Hall of Fame, it's Russell Wilson…" Richard Sherman: "Without that legendary defense (in Seattle), he's been 4-11, 7-8, 0-3 to start with the Giants…" 🏈🔥🎙️ #NFL

The former cornerback led the Seahawks' vaunted crew in those Super Bowl runs. Highly regarded as one of the best defensive units in NFL history, the “Legion of Boom” also included linebacker Bobby Wagner, safeties Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, defensive ends Cliff Avril, and Michael Bennett.

The 37-year-old Sherman doubled down on his harsh take on the 36-year-old Wilson, who also played for the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He was a winning football player when he was in Seattle, and people said, ‘Hey, winningest football player,' all these good stuff, all these accolades. Now, you get to go on your own and you get to prove, ‘Hey, I'm this great quarterback, I'm this guy who can be dominant,' and it hasn't worked out that way,” added the five-time All-Pro member, who played seven seasons in Seattle.

Wilson will always be an icon for the Seahawks, but it seems his odds of entering the Hall of Fame are slipping away.