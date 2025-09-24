News flash: It's Jaxson Dart's time now. The rookie quarterback will finally make his first start for the New York Giants in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers after the team called him up amid Russell Wilson's mediocre showing.

The Giants are now 0-3 after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 22-9, on Sunday. Fearing that their campaign would further spiral, coach Brian Daboll made the tough call to replace the 36-year-old Wilson with the 22-year-old Dart.

Fans hailed the decision, with many pointing out that Dart, the 25th overall pick, is the team's future. Wilson is on a one-year deal worth $10.5 million.

Former Giants star Tiki Barber agreed with the move, saying it was bound to happen anyway.

“Interestingly, it was inevitable, especially after Week 1, where Russell Wilson didn't look fantastic,” said Barber, a three-time All-Pro First Team member, in an interview with SNY.

“It might seem like desperation (by the Giants), but I think it's actually the smart move to fully develop Jaxson Dart in an environment where he can learn on the fly. I think the offensive line has played better, so hopefully he's protected.”

Article Continues Below

"From a fanbase standpoint, you're just excited to potentially be watching your future QB."@TikiBarber joins @emacSNY to discuss the Giants starting Jaxson Dart at quarterback this Sunday against the Chargers: ➡️ @Honda pic.twitter.com/dURsVknHLV — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 24, 2025

Wilson, who led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl title in 2014, had an awful debut for the Giants, going 17-of-37 for 168 yards and zero touchdowns in their loss to the Washington Commanders. He fared better in Week 2 in their tough defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in overtime, but he played poorly anew versus the Chiefs in Week 3.

Barber expressed optimism that the Giants' call to make Dart the starter should only bode well for the team, touting the young signal-caller's size and skill set.

“The game has evolved, it's not just drop-back passing anymore. You have to have a little bit of QB run game. Russell can scramble, but I don't think he's going to be as valuable as Jaxson Dart can be in the zone-read game,” added the retired running back.

“From a fanbase standpoint, you're just excited to potentially be watching your future QB.”