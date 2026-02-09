The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions once again. Seattle dominated the New England Patriots to capture the franchise's second championship. Quarterback Sam Darnold is the first quarterback from the 2018 draft class to win it all. And his team received a shoutout from the last Seattle champion, Russell Wilson.

Wilson won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013 when they defeated Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Now, with Manning in attendance, Seattle claimed another title. Wilson took to social media to send a message to his former club after they won on Sunday night.

Go Hawks! 🏆🏆 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 9, 2026

Wilson spent the 2025 season with the New York Giants. Things did not go so well with the Football Giants, though. New York finished with a 4-13 record. Wilson threw for less than 1000 yards while playing six games for New York this season.

The Seahawks, however, were a buzzsaw the entire season. They came up big late in the season, defeating the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A couple weeks later, they dominated the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Seattle then took down the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Darnold and the Seahawks offense struggled to get much going in the first half. In the second half, though, they came alive. Darnold found AJ Barner wide open in the endzone for a touchdown in the third quarter. Kenneth Walker III found his groove, gashing the New England defense for big yardage, as well.

The Seahawks are champions of the NFL, and will look to continue their momentum in 2026. It's a special night for this franchise, and it was a night even their former signal-caller won't soon forget.