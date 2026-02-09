The Seattle Seahawks have pulled away from the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX thanks to their defense. They picked up their seventh sack of Drake Maye in the fourth quarter, marking a Super Bowl record. And the play did not end there, as Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu returned it for a legendary touchdown.

SEAHAWKS DEFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN FOR UCHENNA NWOSU OMG Super Bowl LX on NBC

Nwosu and two Seahawks teammates met at Drake Maye, forcing the ball up into the air. Nwosu picked it out of the air and ran it all the way into the end zone. That put the Seahawks up 29-7, all but ending Super Bowl LX.

Nwosu's play originally was ruled a strip sack fumble, but was later changed to a pick-six. The Seahawks defense ended up with six sacks, one short of the Super Bowl record. Among other performances, the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 are one of the teams with seven sacks. That game was also at Levi's Stadium.

Nwosu is in his eighth NFL season and fourth with the Seahawks. The Super Bowl clinching play was only the second interception of his career and his first touchdown. It also marks his first pick or touchdown in the playoffs. One of many key members of the Dark Side Seattle defense, he made the big play to cap the game.

The Seahawks are set to win their second Super Bowl on the back of a defense. They beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, 43-8, marking the Legion of Boom's coming out part. Nwosu's touchdown marks the play that will live on forever for the 2025 Seattle defense.