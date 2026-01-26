Sam Darnold edged out his elite quarterback class in the 2018 NFL Draft to punch his first ticket to the Super Bowl following the Seattle Seahawks' 31-27 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night.

Darnold began his career with the New York Jets as the third overall pick in the first round of that year's draft. That round saw the likes of top selection Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen (seventh) and Lamar Jackson (32nd) highlight that remarkable class.

Darnold took some time to get comfortable in the league while his quarterback colleagues rose into superstardom. It wasn't until he joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2024 and Seahawks in 2025 to achieve back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons.

And after beating the Rams in the NFC Championship, Darnold punched his ticket to Super Bowl 60. That's an honor that Mayfield, Allen and Jackson has yet to obtain in their respective careers. Mayfield reached the Divisional Round with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Allen and Jackson got to the AFC Championship Game with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

How Sam Darnold, Seahawks played against Rams

Sam Darnold is enjoying the best season of his career, getting the Seahawks to the championship game after sending the Rams home.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game as the offenses went off. However, Los Angeles made more mistakes as Seattle took advantage and controlled the lead to secure its berth to Super Bowl 60.

Darnold came through with another strong performance, continuing to excel in his first year with the Seahawks. He completed 25 passes out of 36 attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Kenneth Walker III had an excellent display in the rushing attack, making 19 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown while making four catches for 49 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominated in the receiving offense with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown. Kupp came next with four catches for 36 yards and a touchdown, while Rashid Shaheed caught a 51-yard pass.

The Seahawks will look forward to their championship hopes in Super Bowl 60. They go to San Francisco as they face the New England Patriots on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.