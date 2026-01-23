The Seattle Seahawks are receiving great news ahead of the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams. QB Sam Darnold and left tackle Charles Cross are off the injury report and ready to go on Sunday night.

Cross has been dealing with a foot injury. He returned after three weeks and played against the San Francisco 49ers last week. He did not finish the game in a blowout win. It looks like he will be good to go after missing a few practices this week.

Darnold has an oblique injury, but has not missed any game time because of it. Darnold is expected to meet and talk with the media on Friday.

Sam Darnold taking field before practice. He has no game status designation and is good to go Sunday with no drama. pic.twitter.com/na9pnsT6eD — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 23, 2026

The Seahawks know that this game against the Rams is going to be very difficult. The NFC West was a gauntlet this season, and the Seahawks were able to finish on top. They dominated the Niners after a bye week, after beating them in the final week of the season. In Week 16, the Seahawks beat the Rams in overtime after a huge comeback. It is not easy to continue this success against divisional opponents. However, if the Hawks want to win another Super Bowl, they must shut down the MVP of the season, Matthew Stafford.

A healthy Darnold and Cross give the Seahawks offense a strong chance to excel. They were always going to play, but knowing they are not game-time decisions is a great sign.