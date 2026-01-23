Fresh off a dominant 41-6 NFC Divisional Round win over an NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers, the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of preparations for this upcoming Sunday's NFC Championship Game. In the weekend's nightcap, the Seahawks will host another division rival in the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams. As Seattle looks to win the rubber match between the two opponents, team beat writer Michael-Shawn Dugar shared a status update on left tackle Charles Cross and a couple of his teammates via X, formerly Twitter.

“Charles Cross – who didn’t practice Wednesday — is ‘good,' Mike Macdonald says,” posted Dugar on Thursday afternoon. “They’re ‘optimistic' that he can play Sunday. Josh Jones (knee) and Amari Kight (knee) are day to day, Macdonald says.”

Cross left the win over San Francisco early with hamstring and knee issues. Although he was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, don't be surprised to see him out there on Sunday. A trip to Super Bowl 60 in the Niners' home stadium in Santa Clara awaits. Will Cross continue his positive trend towards a return in this coming weekend's finale?

Seahawks look to clinch first Super Bowl berth since 2014

In addition to Cross, injuries to two of his fellow linemen, Jones and Kight, were also a cause for concern. As long as Cross continues his upward trend, then perhaps the injuries to Jones and Kight aren't as concerning. However, with quarterback Sam Darnold nursing an oblique ailment of his own, the Seahawks need to do all they can to keep their starting signal caller in the game versus Los Angeles.

The Seahawks won a Thursday night thriller over the Rams, 38-37, in their final home game of the regular season. It could take a similar effort to defeat Los Angeles on Sunday night. Can Cross and his fellow linemen keep Darnold upright enough to win yet another shootout with the Rams' Matthew Stafford at Lumen Field once again? If so, then a trip to Santa Clara awaits the NFC's best regular-season squad.