The Seattle Seahawks just beat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 41-6 in the NFC Divisional Round. That massive a blowout is rare in the NFL postseason, and it illustrates just how great the Seahawks are. Seattle dominated despite the fact that Sam Darnold didn't do anything special.

The quarterback came into the game with concerns over an oblique injury, and he ended up only throwing 17 times for 124 yards and one touchdown. Darnold also didn't throw an interception, and that just may be the key to Seattle winning the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks were arguably the best statistical team overall this year, except when it came to turnovers. The Seahawks ranked first in points against (17.2) and third in offensive points per game (28.4), but they were 31st in the league with 28 total turnovers.

If Darnold can avoid throwing interceptions and losing fumbles, it seems obvious that nobody will be able to stop the Seahawks from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Seahawks' path to the Super Bowl is crystal clear

The Seahawks dominated their first postseason matchup of the year on the back of an elite rushing attack, a great receiving corps, and arguably the best defense in the NFL.

Seattle was able to put up 41 points because Kenneth Walker punched the ball into the end zone three times. The Seahawks have reaped the rewards of giving Walker a bigger role in recent weeks, but his backup, Zach Charbonnet, is still one of the best second-string ball carriers in the NFL.

The Seahawks should continue to feed their running back duo early and often. When the Seahawks go to the passing game, Darnold has some great players to rely on.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba just had one of the best regular-season receiving seasons in recent memory, and he established himself as one of the best players at his position in the process. Rashid Shaheed is a great burner, and Cooper Kupp is a former Triple Crown winner, too.

The team can really rely on their defense as well. The Seahawks only allowed 25-plus points twice all season.

They are well-balanced, both in terms of stopping the run and limiting opposing passing attacks. Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, Josh Jibe, Julian Love, and Devon Witherspoon form a great defensive backs group. DeMarcus Lawrence, Byron Murphy, Leonard Williams, and Uchenna Nwosa thrive at getting after the quarterback and stopping the run.

The only thing that has held the Seahawks back this year is turnover issues. Darnold has 14 interceptions in addition to a league-leading 11 fumbles.

The former number three overall pick has bucked the bust label and become a solid starting quarterback over the last two years, but he is still a flawed player. Darnold forces the issue when he doesn't have to. After all, the Seahawks can win without the need for risk-taking.

The 49ers weren't much of a test to see if Darnold can avoid costly turnovers. Not only were they without two of their best defensive players, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, but they ranked just 29th in interceptions over the course of the regular season.

The matchup against the winner of the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams game won't be as easy. Chicago led the NFL in interceptions, and the Rams weren't far behind.

These teams will try and bait Darnold into making plays he shouldn't make. The USC product needs to display some self-restraint and make the right play. He also needs to be aware in the pocket and ensure his opponents can't strip the ball from him. If he does this, the Seahawks may just sail to the Super Bowl.