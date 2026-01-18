The Seattle Seahawks will officially host the NFC Championship next weekend. Seattle dominated San Francisco 41-6 on Saturday in a game that was never close. The Seahawks were in complete control of the game for 60 minutes, leaning on their running game to close it out in the second half.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III dominated on Saturday night, earning Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game award.

Brady joked with Walker about the college football rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State during an interview after the game. Walker attended Michigan State and Brady went to Michigan, so they both understood the joke.

“I know as a Michigan State guy, we could've used you at Michigan all those years,” Brady joked. “You had an incredible career and tonight was a spectacular performance. Congratulations, enjoy it.”

Walker made sure to get the last word on the bit.

“I appreciate you brother,” Walker replied. “Go green!”

He is certainly deserving of winning Brady's LFG award after Saturday's big game. Walker took over the game, logging 19 carries for 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also added three receptions for 29 receiving yards.

Article Continues Below

Brady asked Walker if he exceeded his own expectations after his huge game against the 49ers.

“Yeah definitely,” Walker replied. “We went all week preparing for this game. It was real detailed in the run game. The offensive line did their job and made my job a lot easier.”

The Seahawks started the game off on an incredible hot streak. Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed opened the game with a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown. That sparked a run of 17 unanswered points in the first quarter.

After that, Seattle leaned on their running game and stout defense to cruise past San Francisco.

Now Seattle can enjoy an extra day of rest before the begin preparing for their next playoff game. It must feel even better knowing that they playing in front of the 12's again with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

The Seahawks will take on the winner of Sunday's matchup between the Rams and Bears in the NFC Championship next weekend.