Moments after pushing the Seattle Seahawks into the Super Bowl, one of their star man, Sam Darnold, shared an emotional moment with fiancée, Katie Hoofnagle, on the field, as the two kissed in celebration.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, the quarterback's three touchdowns helped the Seahawks 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. Shortly after the victory, Hoofnagle uploaded a video of Darnold raising the conference championship trophy while writing, “LFG 14!”

Another social media moment captured the two involved in a heartwarming moment on the sidelines, as they concluded the championship win with a kiss. The two first hugged each other, before embracing and sealing the night with a kiss. The couple had announced their engagement last year in Jul. 2025 via a social media post, where Darnold proposed to Hoofnagle in Dana Point, California.

At Lumen Field in Seattle, the 28-year-old put forward one of the best performances of the night as he completed 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards with zero interceptions and helped his team win. Last night's victory also meant the Seahawks' first Super Bowl entry since 2014.

Following a rough start to Darnold's career as a part of the New York Jets from 2018 to 2020 as 3rd overall pick in the first round drafts, he was later traded to the Carolina Panthers, before joining the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. The Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $105 million deal in the offseason.

While the Seahawks sealed the victory yesterday, the New England Patriots beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game. The Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl game is scheduled to take place in Santa Clara on Feb. 8, 2026.