After another tough week of practice, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will be good to go to face the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game.

Darnold has been listed as questionable for the second consecutive week due to an oblique injury that has limited his throwing ability. The USC alum was unable to “let it rip,” only throwing short and medium passes in practice, but will receive a pain-killing shot to help him play on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darnold suffered the injury right before the Seahawks' Divisional Round matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, making him a late addition to the injury report.

Darnold played through the injury in the Divisional Round and managed the Seahawks to a dominant 41-6 victory. His arm was not needed much in a game Seattle's defense dominated, ending with 124 passing yards on just 17 pass attempts.

However, Darnold will be asked to do a lot more in the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks and Rams split their two regular season meetings, with Darnold's performances playing a big factor in each result. He threw a season-high four interceptions in the first meeting, a 21-19 victory for Los Angeles, while recording 270 passing yards and two touchdowns in Seattle's Week 16 overtime victory.

Darnold's limited throwing abilities is a concern for the Seahawks, who will be without running back Zach Charbonnet on Sunday. The combination of issues put additional pressure on Kenneth Walker III, who is coming off a 116-yard, three-touchdown performance against the 49ers.

The injury has forced Darnold to split the starter reps with Drew Lock in practice throughout the playoffs. Lock, who appeared in just five games in the regular season as a reserve, has never started a playoff game in his seven-year career.