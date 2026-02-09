Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is on a high right now after winning his first-ever championship in the NFL. He helped the Seahawks manhandle the New England Patriots, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Darnold was ecstatic with his teammates as they celebrated their hard-earned victory. He also became emotional as he shared it with the people closest to him—those who never wavered in their faith in him despite continually falling short before finally breaking through in his first season in Seattle.

The 28-year-old Darnold made sure to tip his hat to them.

“It's special. I shared a great moment with my parents and my fiancee Katie after the game, and I think that's what kind of got me a little bit. My dad and I don't really cry very often,” said Darnold.

“I told my dad and my mom that I'm here because of their belief in me. They believed in me throughout my entire career. I think that's why I was able to believe in myself almost ad nauseam.”

The narrative that previously surrounded Darnold was that he was not a foundational leader. Many felt that he could not lead a team to a title, especially since he had already jumped to multiple teams. Some believed that he wasn't cut out for the big stage.

All of those could have chipped at Darnold's confidence. But he stayed the course, finding renewed purpose with the Seahawks on a three-year deal after the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on from him.

Now, he has found vindication, and what better way to honor it than by giving credit to those who have been with him since the beginning.