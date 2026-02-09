The New England Patriots were left pondering the what-ifs after suffering a painful loss to the Seattle Seahawks, 29-13, in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

The Patriots had a lethargic start, as they struggled against the pressuring defense of the Seahawks. They did not score until the fourth quarter, and their late surge proved to be too late.

Despite the bitter defeat, Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III stayed optimistic about their future.

“I got a feeling we’ll be back,” said Davis, as quoted by Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan.

It is hard to blame Davis, who had five solo tackles, for viewing their tough setback through rose-tinted glasses. After all, they had an impressive run, ending up tied with the Denver Broncos for the best record in the AFC at 14-3. They upset the Broncos in the AFC Championship Game.

Article Continues Below

Moreover, Drake Maye, at only 23 years old, proved that he can lead a squad. With him under center and coach Mike Vrabel calling the shots, the Patriots will only get better as they progress.

The 29-year-0ld Davis knows how difficult it is to return to the Super Bowl, as it took him several years to sniff a championship again after winning a ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Obviously, continuity will be key for the Patriots if they want to sustain their inspired campaign. Vrabel found success in his first year in New England, and a few roster fixes in the offseason should get them over the hump.

The Patriots have not won the title since 2019.