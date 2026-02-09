The Super Bowl has largely been dominated by defense on both teams. While the Seahawks were able to gain some traction and move the ball on several occasions that resulted in four successful field goals, they had been unable to cross the goal line and put a touchdown on the board.

At least until late in the third quarter when Sam Darnold hit tight end A.J. Barner with a 16-yard TD pass. That gave the Seahawks a 19-0 lead, and since the Patriots were barely able to move the ball at any point in the game, the touchdown had the feel of being the telling blow in the game and it would be next-to-impossible for the Patriots to mount a comeback.

Article Continues Below

That may turn out to be the case, but the Patriots finally showed some life on the ensuing series. It only took the Patriots three plays to go 65 yards and put the ball in the end zone. New England quarterback Drake Maye hit wide receiver Mack Hollins with a 35-yard TD pass, beating Tariq Woolen to make the reception. Hollins had beaten Woolen on the play before the touchdown for a 24-yard reception.

That play gave the Patriots a bit of life and they were able to force a Seattle punt on the next series.

The Seahawks' touchdown culminated a 5-play, 37-yard drive for the Seahawks. Cooper Kupp has been the Seahawks most active receiver with 6 receptions for 61 yards, while Barner's TD reception was his 4th catch for 54 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been held to 4 receptions for 27 yards.