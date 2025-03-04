The Seattle Seahawks' roster is now four players lighter than it was on Monday. With 2025 NFL free agency fast approaching, the Seahawks cleared up over $20 million in cap space with the release of four veterans.

The Seahawks released George Fant, Roy Robertson-Harris, Rayshawn Jenkins and Dre'Mont Jones on Tuesday, they announced on their website and social media. Three of the four players were in the first year of their respective contracts with the Seahawks in 2024, including Fant, who was in his second stint with the team after spending his first four seasons in Seattle.

The moves freed up roughly $27.3 million to $28 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Jones' release created the most space, opening up approximately $11.5. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the team in 2023. He had one year remaining on his contract.

Roster transactions were expected from the Seahawks, given their salary situation. Before the moves, Seattle had one of the worst cap situations in the league as one of the few non-playoff teams already over the limit. The Seahawks now have roughly $16.4 million of cap space to use in the 2025 offseason.

The Tuesday roster cuts were the Seahawks' first significant releases of the offseason. They previously released cornerback Ryan Cooper and receiver Cornell Powell in late February, but neither move made much of an impact.

Seahawks' recent offseason changes

In Mike Macdonald's first year as head coach, the Seahawks missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Seattle went 10-7, notching its first 10-win season since 2020, but still finished second in the NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams.

As a result, general manager John Schneider confirmed he was dedicated to making offseason changes, but not necessarily to the roster. Schneider and Macdonald instead fired offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and replaced him with Klint Kubiak.

Seattle made multiple other coaching changes, including hiring John Benton as offensive line coach. Macdonald also hired Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, Rick Dennison as run game coordinator, Justin Outten as assistant offensive line coach, Michael Byrne as offensive assistant and Neiko Thorpe as defensive assistant.

With free agency coming up on March 12, more roster moves are likely in store for the Seahawks. Veterans Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, Boye Mafe, DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker III and others are eligible for potential extensions or re-negotiations. Seattle has already engaged in multiple failed negotiations with Smith, much to the quarterback's dismay.