Seattle Seahawks have denied the Las Vegas Raiders permission to interview assistant coach Justin Outten for their vacant run game coordinator position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reported Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Las Vegas requested to speak with Outten but Seattle declined the interview.

“The Raiders requested Seahawks assistant Justin Outten for run-game coordinator but Seattle blocked the request, per sources.

Outten, the Seahawks’ run-game specialist/assistant OL, is one of four in-house candidates for the Seattle OC job.”

Seattle’s decision comes days after its 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, as the organization navigates offseason staffing decisions. Outten serves as the team’s run-game specialist and assistant offensive line coach and is considered an internal candidate for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator vacancy.

The move underscores Seattle’s desire for continuity following a championship season. With coordinator interviews underway around the league, retaining key assistants remains a priority for organizations looking to sustain success.

Las Vegas enters the offseason seeking offensive stability after a difficult 2025 campaign. The Raiders ranked last in the NFL in rushing, averaging 77.5 yards per game, and also finished with the league’s fewest points per contest at 14.2. The team ended the season 3-14.

Outten’s background working with Seattle’s offensive line and run-game concepts likely made him an appealing target for the Raiders as they attempt to rebuild their offensive identity. Instead, he remains in Seattle as the Seahawks evaluate their own coaching structure following a title run.

With championship momentum on their side, Seattle appears focused on maintaining its coaching core while other teams explore options to reshape struggling units.