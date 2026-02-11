The Seattle Seahawks recently concluded their Super Bowl LX celebration, a victory parade marked by dominant defense and the crowning of Kenneth Walker III as the game’s MVP. Amidst the festivities, head coach Mike Macdonald has had to address the departure of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who confirmed his move to lead the Las Vegas Raiders shortly after the title win. While the team basks in the glory of its second championship, Macdonald has made it clear that maintaining the respect and culture of the locker room is paramount, even appearing to call out internet comedian Druski at the NFL Honors for mispronouncing star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's name.

As the Seahawks prepare to bring back a roster that tormented defenses behind Sam Darnold and Smith-Njigba, the search for a new offensive leader has officially shifted to familiar faces within the building.

And with that, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler on X, the Seattle Seahawks are interviewing four in-house candidates, Andrew Janocko, Jake Peetz, Justin Outten, and Mack Brown, this Thursday and Friday for the offensive coordinator job.

Macdonald is reportedly taking a hard look internally for Klint Kubiak’s replacement to ensure the offensive continuity that helped the team average nearly 30 points in the postseason remains intact.

Janocko currently serves as the team's quarterbacks coach and worked closely with Darnold during his career-revival season, while Peetz has been the passing game coordinator.

Outten and Brown also hold key roles within the offensive staff, with Outten specifically credited for the late-season surge in the Seahawks' rushing attack.

This internal focus comes as Kenneth Walker III continues to celebrate his historic performance, becoming the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since 1997.

Walker, who rushed for 135 yards in the 29-13 win over the Patriots, was greeted with repeated “MVP” chants during Wednesday's parade in downtown Seattle.

General manager John Schneider even joked with the crowd about Walker's rising profile and potential contract negotiations following his championship heroics.

As the Seahawks look to secure their key free agents and fill their coaching vacancies, the momentum from their second Lombardi Trophy remains the driving force behind a franchise determined to remain at the top of the NFL hierarchy in 2026.