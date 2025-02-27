The Seattle Seahawks are currently in the middle of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. Seattle finished this past season 10-7 but narrowly missed out on a playoff berth under first year head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks have several important decisions to make this offseason regarding both the draft and some impending free agents on their roster. One player who has seen his name thrown through the trade rumor mill as of late is safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who signed a two year contract with the Seahawks in the 2024 offseason.

However, according to the latest intel, Jenkins' time in Seattle could soon be coming to an end.

“Breaking: The #Seahawks have given safety Rayshawn Jenkins permission to seek a trade, per sources,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

A big development for the Seahawks

Prior to his tenure with the Seahawks, Rayshawn Jenkins had stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Miami back in 2017.

Jenkins had some memorable moments during his first year with the Seahawks, including most notably a 102-yard touchdown fumble return in the team's Week 5 road win over the New York Giants.

Jenkins would figure to have plenty of suitors on the trade market if he indeed follows up on the Seahawks' offer.

As previously noted, the Seahawks are coming off of what was an up and down 2024-25 season, which included some memorable highs and some predictable lulls. Geno Smith, when healthy, continued to produce at a solid level for the offense, but overall, there wasn't enough consistency across the roster to produce a serious threat for the postseason.

In any case, the Seahawks will likely look to have Rayshawn Jenkins' future resolved one way or another sooner rather than later so they can begin turning their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to take place in late April from Green Bay, Wisconsin.