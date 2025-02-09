The Seattle Seahawks could be in for an exciting offseason. Seattle barely missed the playoffs in 2024, despite being a contending NFC West team for most of the season. Now the Seahawks must transition into offseason mode and figure out how to reload the roster around Geno Smith.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is a big fan of Smith. Macdonald reaffirmed his commitment to Smith in a recent interview with FOX 13 TV in Seattle.

“Yeah. Heck yeah, man,” Macdonald said via ESPN's Brady Henderson. “Geno's our quarterback. I don't understand the conversation. It's pretty obvious this guy is a heck of a quarterback. He's our quarterback. We love him. Can't wait to go to work with him.”

Macdonald stayed true to a stance he has had since the end of the regular season. He praised Geno in January after the Seahawks failed to make the playoffs.

“I want Geno to be here,” Macdonald said on Jan. 7. “I think he's a heck of a player … I feel like Geno's the best for the team right now. I'll be involved with it. Ultimately, it's not my decision. It's a Seahawks decision, but Geno knows how we feel about him, and we love him as our starting quarterback, for sure.”

The Seahawks have no realistic path to upgrade to a better quarterback this offseason. With that being the case, Seattle has little choice but to stick with Smith.

Regardless, sticking with Smith in 2025 is a smart decision by the Seahawks.

Seahawks hire Klint Kubiak as Mike Macdonald's next offensive coordinator

The Seahawks have already made one big change this offseason.

Seattle hired Klint Kubiak to be the team's next offensive coordinator in late January. He replaces former Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb who was fired after only one season with the team.

Grubb disappointed with the Seahawks, only mustering an offense that went 18th in the league in points per game (22.1). This increases the pressure on Kubiak to succeed where Grubb failed.

The Seahawks also pursued a number of other candidates before landing on Kubiak. Seattle interviewed Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley and Green Bay Packers OC Adam Stenavich. Fraley chose to stay in Detroit. The Seahawks also interviewed former NFL QB Byron Leftwich before landing on Kubiak.

He is the son of former NFL head coach Gary Kubiak, who coached both the Texans and Broncos.

Klint Kubiak has been a quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator during his short career as an NFL coach.

It will be fascinating to see which players the Seahawks add to build Kubiak's new offense around.