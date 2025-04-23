The Seattle Seahawks waived a talented defensive tackle in a shocking move a day before the 2025 NFL Draft. The franchise is coming off a promising season under first-year head coach Mike McDonald. Seattle was locked in a battle for the NFC West crown for most of the year against the Los Angeles Rams, before being eliminated from the playoffs with a 10-7 record. Despite an over .500 record, the franchise has made some aggressive changes this free agency. The headline transactions were trading starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and signing former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold to a multi-year deal. This franchise is clearly gearing up for another playoff chase and heads into the draft with ten total picks.

Surprisingly, the Seahawks just decided to waive a player who was expected to be a contributor on the 2025 team. According to NFL insider for The 33rd Team, Ari Meirov, the player in question is defensive tackle Cameron Young, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State.

The Seahawks are looking to take that good-to-great jump in 2025

Young had a promising rookie season, appearing in 16 games and recording 18 total tackles. Unfortunately, the young DT struggled with injuries last season and was only able to play a total of three snaps in 2024. This report is unfortunate and surprising news for the 24-year-old, but with his upside, he should get an opportunity with another organization very soon.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks head into the NFL Draft with multiple positions that need to be upgraded. In particular, the franchise will need to rebuild its offensive line, which left a lot to be desired last season. Seattle struggled to protect the quarterback in 2024, ranking near the bottom of the league in sacks allowed per game. Improvements to this unit largely have to happen on the interior to additionally strengthen the ground game with tailback Kenneth Walker III. After a terrific rookie season, Walker III has seen his numbers dip in the two years since. The Arlington, Tennessee, ultimately heads into this offseason with a lot of questions about his future in Seattle.

The Seahawks also need to continue adding more weapons around Sam Darnold as he looks to replicate the success he had in Minnesota. After a failed tenure with the New York Jets, Darnold worked as a backup quarterback for several seasons before getting another opportunity at a starting role. The former No. 3 overall pick fully seized this opportunity with the Vikings. Darnold put together a career year, making it to his first Pro Bowl and leading Minnesota to a 14-3 record. With the hefty deal he signed, the 27-year-old will be expected to break the Seahawks' two-year playoff drought.