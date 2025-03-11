The Seattle Seahawks and former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Josh Jones reportedly have agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Seahawks' offensive line has been a bit of a sore spot over the last few years, so hopefully, Jones helps in that regard, even if it is more of a depth signing. It is not an expensive one, so if Jones is able to earn some kind of role, it could be a valuable signing for the Seahawks.

In the last week or so, the Seahawks have been active when it comes to both additions and subtractions. They traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, then traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers while also releasing Tyler Lockett. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to be the main weapon on offense now.

To replace Smith, the Seahawks agreed to a $100.5 million deal with quarterback Sam Darnold. He is a younger quarterback than Smith, and could be a multi-year solution at the position. Regardless, the offensive line was an area that needed improvement.

The Seahawks also kept some of their own, re-signing both Jarran Reed and Ernest Jones. Reed got a three-year, $25 million contract, while Jones got a three-year, $33 million deal. Those two should help the defense in 2025 and beyond.

Jones started his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, where he spent three seasons. He spent the 2023 season with the Houston texans before going to the Ravens last season. He has never been a consistent starter for a team, so it is possible that Jones is a swing tackle type of player for the Seahawks. At the deal he got with Seattle, that is a reasonable expectation. It will be interesting to see the moves that the Seahawks make to continue bolstering the trenches.