With the Seattle Seahawks searching for a new offensive coordinator (OC) after Klint Kubiak accepted the head coaching job with the Las Vegas Raiders, the latest news has the team looking at an NFC West rival. While the Seahawks are looking internally for an offensive coordinator, the team is not ruling out outside options.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle is interviewing tight ends coach Brian Fleury of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Fleury started coaching in the NFL in 2013 as a quality control coach for the Buffalo Bills, then worked his way up to linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He would then join San Francisco in 2019, leading him to be a tight ends coach in 2022, also taking duties as the run game coordinator in 2025.

Fleury joins a list of candidates that includes the recent news of the team interviewing Arizona Cardinals pass game specialist Conner Senger, via Ian Rapoport on Friday afternoon.

Seahawks are also looking internally for new OC after Klint Kubiak's exit

Looking at the Seahawks' internal candidates for offensive coordinator, there was a report from Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune that head coach Mike Macdonald was “closing in on hiring” someone from the existing coaching staff.

“I’m told Seahawks and coach Mike Macdonald are closing in on hiring from within the team’s current coaching staff to be Seattle’s new offensive coordinator to replace Klint Kubiak,” Bell wrote on X last Monday. “Kubiak is now, as of today, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.”

While it wasn't named in that report, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler would note a few days later the four internal candidates.

“The Seattle Seahawks are interviewing four in-house candidates — Andrew Janocko, Jake Peetz, Justin Outten, and Mack Brown — Thursday and Friday for the offensive coordinator job, per sources. Head coach Mike Macdonald taking hard look internally for Klint Kubiak’s replacement,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday.

At any rate, Seattle looks for Kubiak's replacement at offensive coordinator as the aim for the team is to win a second straight Super Bowl next season.