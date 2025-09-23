The Seattle Seahawks wasted no time reinforcing their backfield following a dominant 44-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. With questions surrounding the status of running back Zach Charbonnet — who has been out since suffering a toe injury in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers — the team added veteran Khalil Herbert to the practice squad on Monday, headed into their quick turnaround as they face the Arizona Cardinals to kick off Week 4 on Thursday Night Football.

Herbert, 27-years-old, brings experience and efficiency to the Seahawks running game. A 2021 draft pick by the Chicago Bears, Herbert flashed his upside during the 2022 season with 731 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 129 carries. He spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 before joining the Indianapolis Colts this past offseason, but was cut late in the preseason due to a minor injury.

Now healthy, he was one of three backs brought in to work out for Seattle after Charbonnet missed Week 3 with a foot injury. Kenneth Walker III handled all backfield duties in the blowout win, and the team’s quick action signals uncertainty about the former UCLA running back’s short-term status.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on his X (formerly Twitter) that Seattle was expected to bring in Herbert for depth following Sunday’s win.

Article Continues Below

“The #Seahawks are expected to sign veteran RB Khalil Herbert to the practice squad, source says. Herbert, who was with the #Colts in camp, was one of three running backs to work out for Seattle today.”

Herbert’s running style complements Walker’s explosiveness, bringing a more physical, downhill element to the backfield. Though not known for his receiving ability, his vision and goal-line instincts could provide immediate value. If Charbonnet remains sidelined, Herbert may be elevated to the active roster as early as Thursday Night Football against the Cardinals.

The Seahawks running back depth had already taken a hit after rookie Damien Martinez was released last week. Herbert now steps into a room that’s shown flexibility in handling injuries. With Seattle sitting at 2-1 and tied in a tight NFC West, every roster decision matters.

As the report from Garafolo confirms, Charbonnet’s injury created an opening — and the former Bears running back might be the right piece at the right time for a team looking to build early-season momentum.