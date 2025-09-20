The Seattle Seahawks enter Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season looking to move above .500, but injuries have complicated their preparations.

At 1-1, Seattle comes off a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, though that victory came with setbacks. Running back Zach Charbonnet suffered a foot injury and was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

He wasn't the only concern, either, with cornerback Devon Witherspoon, safety Julian Love, and rookie Nick Emmanwori also receiving the same designation, leaving the defense short-handed if any can't go.

With Charbonnet unlikely to suit up, ESPN's Brady Henderson reported that rookie Jacardia Wright is expected to be elevated from the practice squad for the Saints matchup.

Wright has been developing quietly but could now find himself in a meaningful supporting role behind Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in Week 2.

While Wright is untested at the NFL level, the Seahawks' willingness to call him up reflects confidence in his readiness to contribute if needed.

The injuries highlight the tightrope Seattle must walk this early in the season. Witherspoon has quickly become one of the NFL's better corners, and without him or Love, Seattle's defense risks losing some of the versatility that helped it generate four interceptions in just two weeks.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, still searching for his first career win, has played clean football despite the losses, completing 65 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and no turnovers. Limiting explosive plays while leaning on depth options will be crucial for the Seahawks' secondary.

Offensively, the absence of Charbonnet shifts even more responsibility onto Walker and quarterback Sam Darnold. Seattle's ground game remains a focal point, but the Saints' scrappy defense has shown it won't go down easily.

Darnold may need to push the ball vertically to open running lanes, especially if Wright is inserted for key snaps. The Saints have been competitive despite their 0-2 record, nearly upsetting both Arizona and San Francisco, so Seattle cannot afford to take them lightly.

Looking long-term, Seattle entered 2025 as a team in transition. Bold preseason predictions suggested that Mike Macdonald's defense would carry the load, while Sam Darnold would need to prove last season wasn't a fluke.

The health of the roster will determine whether the Seahawks remain competitive in a stacked NFC. For now, all eyes are on Wright's potential debut as Seattle looks to patch holes and climb to 2-1.