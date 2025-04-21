The Seattle Seahawks have been hard at work revamping their quarterback room this offseason. Sam Darnold is now the team's new starter after he signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the team in free agency, while the team traded their former starter Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite all that, the Seahawks may not be done making moves at this position.

In addition to these two big moves, Seattle also signed Drew Lock in free agency, which could result in Sam Howell being on the move. While the Seahawks have Darnold, Lock, and Howell at their disposal now, if they decide to trade Howell, which is looking more and more likely to happen, they could end up swinging another move to replace him as the team's third quarterback.

“Once Seattle signed Lock, it opened up the possibility of a potential trade of Howell, whom the Seahawks traded for just over a year ago in a deal with Washington,” Adam Schefter of ESPN said. “Howell is available, and if the Seahawks wind up trading him this weekend, it would open up the possibility of drafting just the third quarterback during Schneider's tenure.”

Seahawks could add another quarterback behind Sam Darnold

With Lock entrenched as Darnold's backup, that makes Howell expendable, as the team could look to take a flier on a quarterback prospect later in the draft. Or, they could trade Howell and try to flip him for a quarterback with more upside, which is something the Dallas Cowboys did after losing Cooper Rush in free agency by trading for Joe Milton III from the New England Patriots.

Regardless, while the Seahawks have been busy addressing the quarterback spot this offseason, it doesn't seem like they are done just yet. A couple of different moves could still be made by Seattle, and if Howell does end up getting dealt elsewhere, expect the front office to use one of their late-round picks on a quarterback they could work on developing behind the scenes.