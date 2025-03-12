As the Seattle Seahawks signed star Sam Darnold to be their quarterback for the foreseeable future, there has been one move this year involving the team and position that has been disliked among the football world. It was when the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders as ESPN's Ben Solak explains why it has been “universally panned.”

“The early contender for the 2025 most generally disliked move is the Seahawks' plan at quarterback,” Solak wrote. “Seattle sent Geno Smith to the Raiders for a 2025 third-round pick — an absolute pittance for a veteran starting QB! — as the extension discussion frayed over time between the player and the team. And to replace Smith, Seattle signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million deal.”

Seahawks could have larger upside with Sam Darnold

As there were other players such as Aaron Rodgers that the Seahawks looked at to replace Smith at quarterback, Darnold was ultimately the player after a highly successful season with the Minnesota Vikings. Solak would look at the move at a positive perspective, saying that Darnold has more upside than Smith and will cost less in the long run.

If you want to squint your eyes and see the upside, you can. Darnold is seven years younger than Smith, will certainly have a less costly contract than Smith (who has yet to sign an extension with the Raiders but will likely clear Darnold's per-year average by at least $10 million) and might be actually good. Darnold's 2024 season with the Vikings ended in a blaze of ignominy with blowout losses to the Lions and Rams, but he largely played well.”

Big arm, some good throws on the move and plenty of accurate passes. There's something there for sure. Why wouldn't a team seemingly stuck in mediocrity with Smith at the helm not take the pick via trade, go with the cheaper quarterback and gamble on Darnold's upside? The two most likely outcomes are a big step forward from the Smith era into serious playoff contention or a big step back into a clear rebuild.”

Seahawks offense around Sam Darnold is questionable

Consequently, the Seahawks look to the NFL Draft or elsewhere to bolster their team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Darnold won't have the luxury of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett since the former was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the latter was released as compared to Minnesota, it's not built for as much success.

“The problem is that squinting perspective misses the forest for the trees,” Solak wrote. “It is extremely unlikely Darnold performs in Seattle as well as or better than he did in Minnesota, because Seattle's offensive nucleus is dreadful compared to Minnesota's unit. Seattle's offensive line was one of the worst in the league last season, as Smith was pressured within 2.5 seconds on 18.8% of his dropbacks, the fourth-highest rate according to NFL Next Gen Stats.”

“And the pass-catching group of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba doesn't hold a candle to that of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson,” Solak continued. “Darnold won't even get that same trio Smith had; Metcalf is a Steeler now, and Lockett has been released.”

The Seahawks look to improve after a 10-7 record last season, which put them second in the NFC West.