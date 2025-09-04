Aimed at improving fan conduct during home games at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks announced that beginning with the 2025 season, undercover police officers will be present at the stadium dressed in opposing team jerseys. The organization confirmed the policy on Thursday.

The Seahawks explained that the plan is designed to quickly identify disruptive or inappropriate behavior in the stands. Undercover officers, working alongside Lumen Field staff, will intervene if they observe fans using offensive language, making inappropriate gestures, or ignoring instructions from stadium personnel. The team emphasized that the measure is part of its ongoing efforts to reinforce the fan code of conduct during home games, according to Ari Meirov X post.

The Seattle Seahawks will have undercover law enforcement officers wearing opposing team jerseys at Lumen Field this season in an effort to quickly detect and address illegal and unruly fan behavior. The full announcement is below: pic.twitter.com/9qXyKnrMES — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

The strategy comes just as Seattle prepares for its season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, one of its biggest NFC West rivals. The announcement arrived only days before the divisional matchup, which is expected to bring a highly charged atmosphere. The Seahawks have struggled against the 49ers in recent years, losing five of their last six meetings after sweeping the series in 2021.

The organization also noted that while banter and friendly rivalry are part of game-day culture, boundaries have been crossed in the past. Reports of fan altercations became more frequent during the 2010s, and the team now appears determined to prevent such incidents before they escalate. A similar tactic involving undercover officers was mentioned as far back as 2013, when Seattle police raised the possibility of disguising officers in rival jerseys to monitor the crowd.

Seattle enters the 2025 season after posting a 10-7 record, a significant improvement compared to San Francisco’s 6-11 mark in 2024. Although both teams missed the playoffs last year, the opener at Lumen Field will mark a new chapter in the Seahawks–49ers rivalry, this time under stricter surveillance from stadium staff and undercover officers. Fans have been warned that crowd control at Lumen Field will be tighter this season and that the new enforcement strategy will leave little tolerance for those who cross the line.