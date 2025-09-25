Shaun Alexander is one of the best players in Seattle Seahawks franchise history. The former NFL MVP ranks near the top of the list of Seahawks legends thanks to his dominance on the field. However, the running back has become popular for something else since retiring from the NFL. He broke the news to Kay Adams that he and his family are having their 14th child.

Alexander told Adams about his family's newest development on the Up & Adams Show. The Seattle legend also spoke about the special way he has raised his children in order to keep them out of the spotlight that his celebrity puts on him and his family.

“So we’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly,” Alexander said. “You’re the first one I’ve told on TV. So we’re just now starting to tell everybody. We have 10 girls, three boys, my oldest son, the fourth overall, Joseph is a sophomore in high school. And since we home schooled, they won the Super Bowl in seventh grade and eight grade. There was no way for him to play in the public schools, at least not in Virginia. So we created a home school co-op and we invited all the home school kids in the area to play football.”

Alexander has become a family man since his NFL career ended. However, the former MVP has remained involved in the media as an occasional analyst. He has offered his take on the Seahawks over the past few seasons. Despite his input on the team, his focus remains on raising his 14 children.

The Seahawks and their fanbase will celebrate Alexander and the newest addition to his family. However, Seattle is hoping that the news can help inspire their team heading into a Thursday night game against the Arizona Cardinals.