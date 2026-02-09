The Seattle Seahawks walked away with their second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history after outplaying the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

As confetti rained down, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald received his first-ever Super Bowl Gatorade bath, a perfect capstone to winning his first championship ring in just his second year. Hired by Seattle in 2024, he became one of the NFL's youngest Super Bowl-winning coaches, improving his record to 24-10 in the regular season and 4-0 in the postseason.

Fullback Brady Russell and linebacker Patrick O'Connell doused Macdonald with yellow Gatorade, commonly categorized in betting markets as Yellow/Lime or Yellow/Green. Usually, the color of the Gatorade remains a surprise until it's poured over the coach. This time, however, the yellow Gatorade being mixed was caught on camera after the Patriots' unsuccessful onside kick with 2:21 left in the game.

The now-famous Gatorade shower tradition began during a regular-season game in October 1984, after the New York Giants handed the defending NFC champion Washington Redskins a 37-13 defeat. Earlier that week, coach Bill Parcells had been strict with nose tackle Jim Burt, who decided to get a little payback after the game.

While Burt initiated the first Gatorade dump, it was linebacker Harry Carson who turned it into a ritual. Carson continued the practice throughout the 1986 championship season, celebrating nearly every Giants win with a Gatorade dousing. The stunt gained national attention when it was broadcast on CBS during the playoffs, and Gatorade even rewarded Carson and Parcells with $1,000 gift certificates for the unexpected publicity.

This year was the first time two different franchises used the same Gatorade color in back-to-back championship games, following the Philadelphia Eagles' yellow Gatorade bath of head coach Nick Sirianni last year. Yellow/Lime was not the pregame favorite across sportsbooks, but it was among the leading contenders. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Blue opened as the favorite at -140, with Yellow/Lime or Green listed at +260 and Orange at +360. Other options included Purple at +1100, Red/Pink at +1400, and Water or Clear at +1500. Some listings showed Orange and Blue at +250, Yellow/Lime at +275, Purple at +700, Red/Pink at +750, and Water/Clear at +1100.

The popularity of this prop has grown substantially since the legalization of sports betting in 2018, with ESPN reporting that wagering on Gatorade color has become a million-dollar market, despite the wager being available only in New Jersey, West Virginia, and Illinois.

Over the years, Super Bowl Gatorade showers have been unpredictable. Yellow and orange lead with five dumps each, while purple, clear, and blue have each been poured four times.