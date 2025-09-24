Three weeks into the 2025 NFL season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-0. While each of those wins is the result of a last-minute go-ahead score, the result is the only thing that matters. Now, the Buccaneers are preparing to host another undefeated team this coming Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles will visit Raymond James Stadium. Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, Bucs beat reporter Rick Stroud reported the presence of veteran receiver Chris Godwin at Wednesday's practice session via X, formerly Twitter.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin arrives at practice Wednesday. Plan is for him to get reps with the staters and if all goes well, he could play Sunday vs. Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/CRBOcgADr2 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the undefeated start, the Buccaneers are dealing with a plethora of injuries. On offense alone, Tampa Bay has eight players dealing with different ailments. Five of those players are currently on the IR. In Sunday's 29-27 win over the New York Jets, number one wide receiver Mike Evans left the game with a hamstring injury. Now, he'll miss a few weeks, according to reports. The timing is perfect for Godwin to make his return. Will the former Pro Bowler finally make his comeback at Raymond James this coming Sunday?

Can Buccaneers sustain undefeated start versus Eagles on Sunday?

While Evans and sophomore receiver Jalen McMillan will be out for Sunday's matchup, rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka looks to be ready to go. Despite having his playing time monitored during the Jets' win, the first-round pick continued to show off his impressive skillset. If Egbuka is fully ready to go, then getting Godwin back will give quarterback Baker Mayfield two of his best targets once again.

With Godwin and All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs nearing returns, the Buccaneers offense will be closer to full strength. Starting linemen Cody Mauch and Luke Goedecke will still miss significant time, but Evans and McMillan are expected back later this season. Will Godwin, Egbuka, and Mayfield be enough to push the Bucs' passing attack past the Eagles? If so, a 4-0 start awaits the reigning NFC South champions.