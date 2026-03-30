After missing the playoffs in 2025, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are evaluating all aspects of their organization. That includes the cornerback position, which head coach Todd Bowles has taken note of.

The Buccaneers lost longtime starter Jamel Dean to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Bowles has made it no secret that Tampa Bay plans to add a cornerback at some point during the offseason, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“We definitely need another cornerback,” Bowles said. “Whether it's a veteran or whether it's a draftable pick remains to be seen and we'll kind of go from there. But we like to add one or two to the mix.”

Even with Dean on the roster, Tampa Bay ended their 2025 season ranked 27th in passing defense, allowing 238.2 yards per game. The Buccaneers need answers in both the short and long-term in their secondary.

While training camp would give a definitive answer, Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison are currently slated to be the Bucs' outside cornerbacks with Jacob Parrish operating on the inside. If/when Tampa Bay adds a cornerback, the status of all three could shift.

McCollum started 13 games for the Buccaneers in 2025, recording 65 tackles, six passes defended and an interception. Parrish played in all 17 games, starting five and making 76 tackles, seven passes defended and two picks. Morrison was the team's second-round selection in 2025. After making 10 appearances – three starts – and recording four pass breakups, Tampa Bay could be looking for him to step forward.

Who the Buccaneers are targeting exactly is not yet known, Bowles mentioned both the draft and free agency as possibilities. Still, don't be shocked when Tampa Bay adds another cornerback.