With early free agency in the books, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have once again shown their ability to reload despite a whirlwind offseason. Retaining key players while making a splash with Haason Reddick ensures the team remains competitive. However, the next step is the 2025 NFL Draft. Using the Pro Football Network’s (PFN) simulator, we projected Tampa Bay’s first five selections post-free agency, targeting roster needs and strengthening the team’s foundation for both immediate and long-term success.

Navigating the Tightrope

The Buccaneers faced tough decisions entering free agency. This was particularly true with the futures of longtime stalwarts Chris Godwin and Lavonte David hanging in the balance. Despite reaching the open market, Godwin ultimately chose to stay in Tampa Bay. That solidified a dynamic receiving duo with Mike Evans for Baker Mayfield.

His return keeps the offense potent and ensures continuity in the passing game. On the defensive side, Tampa Bay took a calculated risk by signing pass rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year deal. Coming off a rocky stint in New York, Reddick will be highly motivated to prove himself. That's so he can earn a more lucrative contract next offseason. Now that the dust has settled in the first wave of free agency, the Buccaneers set their sights on the draft. They need to round out their roster and continue building for the future.

Here we'll try to look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-round post-free agency frenzy 2025 NFL mock draft, per PFN simulator.

Round 1, Pick 19: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Despite David’s return for another season, the Buccaneers must plan for the future at linebacker. Enter Jalon Walker. He is a highly athletic playmaker from Georgia with the speed, instincts, and versatility to thrive in Tampa Bay’s defensive scheme. Walker excels at covering ground from sideline to sideline. He also has the ability to drop into coverage or disrupt plays in the backfield. Sure, his physical tools and versatility make him an intriguing prospect. However, his pass-rush ability and off-ball instincts need refinement to maximize his impact at the next level. If he can develop in these areas, Walker could form a dominant duo alongside Devin White for years to come.

Round 2, Pick 53: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

With Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum locking down the outside, Tampa Bay looks to fortify its secondary by selecting Darien Porter. He is a former wide receiver-turned-cornerback. Porter boasts elite ball skills, exceptional length, and a track background that enhances his speed and agility on the field. Yes, he remains raw with just one year as a starter. That said, his immense upside and special teams ability make him an exciting mid-round target. Porter provides much-needed depth and a potential future starter in the defensive backfield.

Round 3, Pick 84: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

Chris Godwin’s return stabilizes Tampa Bay’s receiving corps. Still, the team needs to inject youth into its pass-catching unit. Enter Jack Bech. He has the tools to develop into a productive WR2 at the NFL level. Of course, he must also refine his release against press coverage and sharpen his route running. His reliable hands and playmaking ability make him a strong candidate to contribute early. This is especially true as Mike Evans continues to age. Bech’s addition ensures the Buccaneers maintain offensive firepower and provide Mayfield with another capable target.

Round 4, Pick 124: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Stockpiling cornerback talent may seem excessive. However, given Tampa Bay’s emphasis on defensive depth, adding Quincy Riley is a smart move. He is a twitchy athlete with a strong track background. Riley possesses excellent movement skills but lacks the ideal size and strength to be a full-time outside corner. His best projection may be as a rotational defensive back with special teams upside. Adding Riley ensures the Buccaneers remain well-equipped to handle injuries and maintain a formidable pass defense.

Round 5, Pick 154: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Alabama consistently produces high-level defensive backs. Malachi Moore is no exception. His versatility allows him to line up as a deep safety, slot defender, or hybrid linebacker in sub-packages. After stabilizing his role in the Crimson Tide’s defense in 2024, Moore showcased his intelligence and adaptability when playing deeper in coverage. His experience and well-rounded skill set make him a strong candidate to develop into a reliable starter. Drafting him adds valuable depth to Tampa Bay’s secondary.

Final Thoughts

With free agency setting the stage, this five-round mock draft presents a balanced approach to reinforcing Tampa Bay’s roster for the 2025 season and beyond. The selections of Walker and Porter address critical defensive needs while adding young, high-upside talent. Bech provides a promising offensive weapon, and the additions of Riley and Moore strengthen the secondary with much-needed depth. As the Buccaneers continue to retool, this draft class offers a mix of immediate contributors and long-term assets, positioning the team for sustained success in the years ahead.