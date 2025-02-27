In the 2025 NFL offseason, the Tennessee Titans may be the most interesting team. They are mulling over a possible trade of Harold Landry, and of course, they have everybody’s attention because they hold the No. 1 NFL Draft pick. Also, here is one free agent who can help fill the Titans’ biggest offseason need.

Everything here has to be taken with a grain of salt. That grain applies to what the Titans will do with the first pick. And that grain takes into consideration the Titans will be wise and not panic-grab a quarterback that isn’t worthy of the top pick.

With those things in mind, the Titans should turn their free-agent attention to Justin Fields.

Steelers QB Justin Fields makes sense for Titans

First, let’s look at the reason not to take Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. Neither of these players fit that sure-thing franchise quarterback mold. Don’t believe it? Listen to NFL executives, according to nytimes.com.

Numerous front-office sources don’t rank Sanders or Ward above any of the six quarterback taken in last year’s first round.

“I would guess 90% of the people here (at the Senior Bowl) would feel that way,” one executive said.

And now look at the 2021 NFL Draft. Trevor Lawrence shipped off to Jacksonville at No. 1. Zach Wilson followed to the Jets. The No. 3 pick? Trey Lance. It’s easy to make a case that all three picks turned out to be busts. Although admittedly, Lawrence has enjoyed good moments.

But who didn’t go until No. 5? That would be generational talent Ja’Marr Chase to the Bengals.

Fields also joined the NFL in that draft. He got picked by the Bears at No. 11. Who went No. 12? That would be generational talent Micah Parsons to the Cowboys.

Yes, it’s a little ironic to suggest the Titans should sign Fields and not take a quarterback in 2025. But that’s what they need to do. They must choose between Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter and get their 2025 quarterback via free agency.

Does Fields still have what it takes?

The answer is … we don’t know. But one thing became clear this season. Don’t give up on a first-round pick just because he hasn’t gotten it done yet, according to PFF.

“If there’s a lesson to be learned from the recent resurgences of highly touted quarterback prospects like Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and others, it’s that we probably shouldn’t completely give up on a quarterback until they’ve had a shot with a quality coaching staff and supporting cast,” PFF wrote. “While Fields did eventually cede duties to Russell Wilson this season, we already saw signs of improvement during his 4-2 run as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback. The physical tools are still undeniable and offer value, even if he is solely deployed in certain packages as a juiced-up backup.”

Of course, there’s a chance Fields won’t even hit the market, if you listen to Albert Breer, according to MMQB NFL podcast via steelersdepot.com.

“I personally think there’s a good chance Justin Fields winds up back in Pittsburgh,” Breer said. “He’s got good relationships. I think there’s a lot of good logic to the idea of Fields going back to Pittsburgh in some capacity.”

However, Fields wants a clear path to a starting job, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler via steelersdepot.com. And if the Steelers bring back Russell Wilson, that path is far from clear.

“This one is complicated because I do know that there’s some sentiment in the building for bringing back Justin Fields,” Fowler said. “Both sides, Fields and the Steelers, are certainly open to a potential reunion. Fields wants a realistic shot to start. He wants a clear path to be the guy for the full season, which he was not last year.”

That complication could turn in a benefit for the Titans.

There’s another thing to consider

Titans head coach Brian Callahan perhaps thinks he has a long leash. Drafting Sanders or Ward and not taking a player like Hunter or Carter likely means the Titans are headed for another long season. But Callahan said he’s leaning that way, according to a post on X by Terry McCormick.

Brian Callahan said #Titans at QB would prefer a long-term solution and upside over immediate success and fit.

However, Callahan also said he wants a quarterback who can perform under pressure, according to tennesseetitans.com. That’s something Fields has shown in fits and starts during his short career.

“Being able to perform under pressure,” Callahan said of what is most important at the position. “That's what ultimately, for a teammate, that's what you are hoping for, a guy who can go get the job done when it has to be done.

“If you're a great leader as a football player, but you don't perform when it matters, it's hard to connect. You need guys who can perform and can do their job when it is really challenging and everyone knows they have to be great. Those are the things that separate players in this league. So ultimately, if you're looking for a characteristic, performance under pressure I think is probably up there.”