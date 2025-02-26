The Tennessee Titans earned the first pick in the upcoming draft with a 3-14 record in the 2024 season. Unfortunately, the first pick in the 2025 draft isn’t quite as valuable as the overall selection in past years. While two quarterbacks are considered worthy of high first-round picks, the Titans could opt for a generational talent like Abdul Carter or Travis Henry. However, Tennessee could instead choose to trade its pick to a team that’s sold on Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi realizes that his handling of the 2025 draft could shape the organization's future for years to come. Given the need to get the decision right, Borgonzi is keeping his options open with the draft still two months away.

“I think we’re still early in the process right now… I don’t think we’re anywhere near making a decision if we’re going to stay put and make the pick or trade out,” Borgonzi told NFL insider Ian Rapoport at the Scouting Combine.

“I think we’re going to need this entire process to get through this and make the best decision for the team,” Borgonzi added.

Will the Titans trade the top pick and pass on adding a talent like Abdul Carter?

The Titans have made it clear they’re open to trading the top pick in the draft. In fact, Tennessee has already received multiple calls from teams looking to land the first overall selection. Most recently, the New York Jets' brass made comments indicating the team is interested in moving up to the top of the draft. Still, Borgonzi maintains it’s just too early to lock the team into any specific course of action.

The Titans plan on using the Combine, which kicks off this Thursday, to help in their decision making process. Unfortunately, Sanders won’t be throwing at the Combine, choosing instead to show off his arm at his Pro Day. Ward is also unlikely to throw with the other quarterbacks who’ve declared for the draft, making the Combine perhaps less helpful than the Titans were hoping.

Making matters more intriguing, this is Borgonzi's first draft as a GM. The Titans hired the long-time Kansas City Chiefs executive in January. Now he’ll be thrown directly into the fire, charged with selecting the Titans’ quarterback of the future, grabbing a generational defensive talent or moving back and stockpiling picks for a team with needs at multiple positions.