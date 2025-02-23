The Tennessee Titans head into the 2025 offseason with a clear mission. They need to rebuild a roster that endured one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Once a consistent contender in the AFC, Tennessee now finds itself in full-scale reconstruction mode. With limited cap flexibility and a roster in need of upgrades, difficult decisions must be made. This includes moving on from veterans who no longer align with the team’s long-term vision. Sure, parting ways with established players is never easy. However, it is a necessary step toward revitalizing the franchise.

2024 Season: A Year to Forget

The Titans' 2024 campaign was nothing short of disastrous. They finished with a 3-14 record and a last-place finish in the AFC South. The Will Levis experiment, which never fully inspired confidence, now appears to be coming to an abrupt end. As a result, general manager Ran Carthon was dismissed after just two seasons. This has paved the way for Mike Borgonzi to take over and oversee the team’s rebuild.

Despite the turmoil, there are reasons for optimism in Tennessee. The franchise holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and has significant salary cap space to work with. The challenge now falls on Borgonzi and his staff to construct a roster capable of competing once again.

Wide receiver remains a major area of need for the Titans. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been a steady but unspectacular presence in the offense over the past five seasons. In 2024, he posted 32 receptions for 492 yards and nine touchdowns while playing on a one-year, $2 million contract. If the price remains reasonable, bringing him back as a depth piece makes sense. However, he isn’t a legitimate No. 2 option behind Calvin Ridley.

The biggest question of the offseason revolves around the quarterback position. Levis remains under contract. That said, Tennessee must decide whether to bring in a veteran signal-caller or use its top draft pick to find a new franchise quarterback. Mason Rudolph, who served as a backup option, may not have a future with the team as they look for more stability at the position.

Here we'll try to identify the three players who are the Tennessee Titans cut candidates entering the 2025 NFL offseason.

1. Kenneth Murray Jr, LB

The Titans brought in Kenneth Murray Jr last offseason on a two-year deal. They hoped he could be a stabilizing force in the middle of their defense. However, the move didn’t yield the desired results. Murray struggled with consistency. He frequently missed tackles and failed to provide the range and impact Tennessee needed. He ended the season with just 68 total tackles—his lowest mark as a pro—and didn’t contribute much in pass coverage.

From a financial perspective, the Titans aren’t in a position where they must cut players to create cap space. They enter the offseason with over $40 million available. However, if the team wants to free up additional funds, Murray and maybe even safety Amani Hooker are among the potential cap casualties.

Given his prior struggles in coverage with the Chargers, it wasn’t surprising that Murray had similar issues in Tennessee. Yes, his $10 million cap hit for 2025 might be considered slightly steep. Still, his overall performance wasn’t disastrous. The decision to cut him would depend more on whether the Titans believe they can find better value at linebacker rather than a pressing need for cap relief.

2. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL

Releasing Nicholas Petit-Frere wouldn’t be purely a financial decision. It would also be about performance and fit. The right tackle lost his starting job during the season. However, he still allowed 10 sacks in just 10 starts. Pass protection was a major weakness for the Titans in 2024. As such, upgrading the right tackle position will be a priority heading into 2025.

Yes, Petit-Frere’s contract isn’t particularly burdensome. The team would save $3.3 million by moving on—his role as a developmental player now seems better suited for Jaelyn Duncan. Given Petit-Frere’s struggles, Tennessee may decide that cutting ties is the best option. This would allow them to reallocate those funds elsewhere without much risk of regret.

3. Harold Landry III, EDGE

On the surface, Harold Landry III’s nine sacks in 2024 suggest he remained a productive pass-rusher. However, deeper analytics reveal a concerning trend. Landry also posted a career-low 9.2 percent pressure rate. These numbers indicate that his explosiveness has diminished, raising questions about his long-term value.

With Arden Key as the only other proven edge rusher on the roster, pass-rushing help will be one of Tennessee’s top offseason priorities. Cutting Landry would free up $11 million in cap space. This could be used to bring in a more effective edge rusher. At 29 years old, Landry may still have some good football left. However, if his production continues to decline, the Titans might determine that reinvesting those funds elsewhere would be a smarter move.

A Necessary Reset

The Titans are entering a pivotal offseason, one that will shape the trajectory of their rebuild under new general manager Mike Borgonzi. While Tennessee has ample cap space, strategic roster decisions must be made to ensure the team is maximizing value at every position. Cutting Kenneth Murray Jr., Nicholas Petit-Frere, or Harold Landry III would not necessarily be about financial necessity but rather about improving roster efficiency and performance. Each of these players has shown flashes of ability but also carries concerns that could justify a move in a new direction.

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a fresh front office vision, the Titans have an opportunity to build a more competitive team. Whether they choose to part ways with these veterans or look elsewhere for improvement, Tennessee must prioritize roster upgrades at key positions, including offensive line, pass rush, and quarterback. If they make the right moves, this offseason could be the turning point in returning the franchise to AFC relevance.